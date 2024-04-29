WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WTBN opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Get WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.