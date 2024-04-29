W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $929.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $979.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $876.26. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

