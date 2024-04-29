Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $261.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.03. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

