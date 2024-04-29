Tyson Foods (TSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

