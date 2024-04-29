Truist Financial Corp Sells 57,457 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,457 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Centene worth $32,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.