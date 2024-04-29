Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 810.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,944 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

