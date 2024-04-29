The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $129.59 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

