TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.07.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after buying an additional 3,283,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 68.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,000,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 1,629,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

