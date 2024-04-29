Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

