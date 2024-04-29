StockNews.com Upgrades Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to “Hold”

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

