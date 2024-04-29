StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

