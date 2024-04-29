StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
China Pharma Company Profile
