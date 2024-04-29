State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 35.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 679,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

