Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of SBNY opened at $3.35 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.
About Signature Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.