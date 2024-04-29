Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Grows By 28.1%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONO opened at $25.50 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6248 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

