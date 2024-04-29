Short Interest in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Drops By 17.9%

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZeroFox

Insider Buying and Selling at ZeroFox

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

In other news, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 80,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $90,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,370,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,933.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,376.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Christopher Foster sold 80,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $90,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,370,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,614,933.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,200 shares of company stock valued at $260,064. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZeroFox stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Price Performance

ZFOX stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. ZeroFox has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $142.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.27.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 152.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZeroFox will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.