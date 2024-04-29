Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Rises By 22.2%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

