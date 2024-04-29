Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Decreases By 19.7%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Expion360 Stock Performance

Expion360 stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 97.59% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. On average, analysts expect that Expion360 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

About Expion360

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Expion360 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

