Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

SAGE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. CWM LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

