Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $107.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

