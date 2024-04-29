Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $79,620.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 692,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498 over the last ninety days. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

