Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 139.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Raymond James by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.1 %

RJF stock opened at $121.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

