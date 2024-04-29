Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

