Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Cut by Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.25.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at C$27.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$40.03.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.