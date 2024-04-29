Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Issued By Raymond James

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

