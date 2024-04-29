Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.