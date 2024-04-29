Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.05.

ROKU opened at $56.35 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $55,182,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

