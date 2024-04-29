OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OSIS opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.49. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $102.02 and a 12-month high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

