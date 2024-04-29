Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Tobam lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $260.40 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.51.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

