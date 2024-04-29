Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.04. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

