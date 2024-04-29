Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

