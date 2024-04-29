MontVue Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $174.71.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

