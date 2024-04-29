MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group
Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group
Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.
MiMedx Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.27.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MiMedx Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.