MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

