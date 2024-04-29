Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.13.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

