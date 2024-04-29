Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.