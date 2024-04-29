Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.20 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

