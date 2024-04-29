Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

LMNR opened at $19.85 on Friday. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a PE ratio of -34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

