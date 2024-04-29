Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,615,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $188.89 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

