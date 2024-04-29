iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.22.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$84.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$85.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.17. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

