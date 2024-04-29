Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $129.31 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

