Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $70.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.