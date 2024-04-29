Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 217 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 721.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $62.97 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

