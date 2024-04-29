Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 102,246 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 349.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $12,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,080 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

