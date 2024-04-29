Golden State Equity Partners Trims Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TC Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

