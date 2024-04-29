Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 46.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Hologic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 211,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 27.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

