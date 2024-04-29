First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $39.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,838,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

