Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Exicure

In related news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XCUR opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.