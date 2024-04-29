Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Exelixis by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.