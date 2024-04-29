CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY24 guidance at $3.85 to $4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

