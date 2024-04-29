CNB Bank Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 55,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.0% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

