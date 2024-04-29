Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEUS opened at $55.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $113.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.