Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

IEUS opened at $55.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $113.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

